Ratna Bhandar inventory to begin soon, ornaments to be digitally catalogued and matched with 1978 records

Bhubaneswar: The long-awaited inventory of gold ornaments and precious gems stored in the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri will begin soon as Odisha Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting today.

During the meeting, Temple Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee briefed the Chief Minister on the preparations, confirming that all preliminary work has been completed.

Structural repair and preservation of both the inner and outer Ratna Bhandar have been carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The temple administration and state government are now fully prepared to undertake the inventory.

The Standard Operating Procedure for the process has been prepared by the Temple Management Committee and will be implemented after government approval, ensuring strict security and complete transparency.

As the last inventory was conducted in 1978, all ornaments and valuables will be verified against earlier records. Each item will be photographed and digitally catalogued to create a comprehensive updated database.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for this year’s Rath Yatra, with directions to prepare proposals for plantation of phasi wood and sandalwood trees to meet future requirements.