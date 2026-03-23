Ratna Bhandar inventory from March 25: Odisha Law Minister chairs preparatory meeting

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday chaired a key preparatory meeting for the Ratna Bhandar inventory to begin from March 25.

The meeting was held today at the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office in Puri. Detailed arrangements were finalized for the long-awaited “ganati-manati” (counting and verification) of the sacred ornaments and valuables in the temple’s Ratna Bhandar treasury.

Several key decisions were taking during the meeting which was attended by SJTA Chief Arabinda Kumar Padhee.

Entire process of the Ratna Bhandar inventory will be recorded with videography, photography and 3D mapping for transparency.

The counting will be done in phase manner. It will start with movable ornaments in outer chamber, then inner chamber.

Advertisement

This apart, it was also decided that only approved personnel will be allowed inside the Ratna Bhandar at a time and it will be ensured that Mahaprabhu’s niti-kanti or daily worship is not disrupted.

However, the Ratna Bhandar inventory will be paused on special days – festivals, high-crowd days, or special occasions.

Ratna Bhandar Committee, SJTA, servitors and the officials to monitor the entire process that to be followed as per the SOP, temple act and High Court guidelines.