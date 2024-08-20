Ratna Bhandar articles to be transferred, Jagannath temple to remain closed from 1pm on August 23

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Jagannath Temple updates

Puri: The famous Jagannath Temple in Puri shall remain closed on August 23 (Friday) from 1 pm onwards, said reports on Tuesday. The temple will be closed for public as the Ratna Bhandar articles will be shifted.

The valuables from the inner and outer Ratna Bhandar shall be shifted. The devotees who want to to purchase the Mahaprasad can climb the 22 steps (bais pahacha) from entrance (Singhadwara) and purchase the Mahaprasad from the Anand Bazar and leave from the North Door.

The cupboards and caskets will be moved from the inner and outer gem vaults and kept safe in a house near the Niladri Museum in the premises of the temple.

