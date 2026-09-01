Ration distribution in Odisha likely to be disrupted as supply assistants to go on mass leave from tomorrow

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Bhubaneswar: The Public Distribution System (PDS) across Odisha is likely to be disrupted as the supply assistants (Jogana Sahayaks) have decided to go on a mass leave from tomorrow.

Around 3500 ration supply assistants, who have been working for 14 years, have once again taken up the protest against the neglect and unfulfilled promises of the government.

The Odisha State Jogana Sahayak Association (OSJSA) has announced to go on a mass leave from tomorrow, September 2.

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According to the association, despite working for many years, they have not been given permanent employment. In addition, they have complained that it is becoming difficult to run a family in the current expensive era with a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 to 18,000.

Earlier, the government had assured to fulfill the demands of the association during the 11-day strike from July 14. However, since no concrete steps have been taken so far, the association has decided to go on mass leave from tomorrow.

The association has warned that if the government does not take a clear decision on its demands by September 7, it will begin an indefinite state-wide protest at Lower PMG square in Bhubaneswar.