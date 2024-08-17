Ration card holders to get wheat along with rice in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Some good news for the ration holders in Odisha, now they are entitled to get wheat along with rice, informed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Saturday.

The demand of providing wheat has been placed after considering people’s need, the Minister said.

The Odisha government has written to the Centre to provide wheat against the rice quota. The ration holders were getting 5 kg of rice per person.

The previous government had stopped the supply of wheat to the ration card holders after placing a demand of rice.