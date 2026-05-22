Ratha Yatra preparations meeting held in Puri, focus on crowd control

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Puri: Law Minister Prithiraj Harichandan on Tuesday chaired an important meeting in Puri to review preparations for Rath Yatra 2026, with crowd management emerging as the top priority following last year’s stampede.

The meeting was held at the State Guest House and attended by Srimandira Chief Administrator and Puri District Magistrate. Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, the Law Minister convened the Daitapati Nijog to discuss arrangements.

Key issues discussed included the placement of the charamala, darshan routes for devotees, entry and exit points, and the duration of darshan.

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The Daitapati Nijog offered suggestions to ensure smooth movement and better coordination among servitors.

The meeting also focused on ensuring that all rituals are conducted as per schedule. Special emphasis was laid on crowd control measures to prevent a repeat of last year’s stampede incident.