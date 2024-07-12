Ratha Yatra 2024: Three chariots take ‘Dakhina Moda’

Puri: The three majestic chariots of the Holy Trinity – Lord Jagannath,Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra- today took the ‘Dakhina Moda’ (south turn) and were parked in front of Nakachana Dwara, the exit gate of Shree Gundicha Temple at the Saradhabali in Puri city.

The process of the chariots’ ‘Dakhina Moda’ started after the agyaan maala of deities were brought their respective chariots following the Sakala Dhupa (morning Puja and Prasad Offering).

First, the Darpadalan chariot of Goddess Subhadra was turned towards the south, it was followed by Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja and finally Nandighosh of Lord Jagannath.

Notably, the ‘Dakhina Moda’ ritual of the chariots marks the beginning of Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of the deities to Shree Jagannath Temple after their nine-day annual sojourn.

On arrival at Singhadwar, the deities would stay on the chariots and give darshan to devotees in ‘Suna Besha’ on July 17. They would be offered ‘Adharpana’ on July 18 and then Niladri Bije on July 19.

