Ratha Yatra 2024: Pulling of chariots begins in Puri, President Droupadi Murmu takes part

Puri: The pulling of chariots of the Holy Trinity started amid the chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’, sounds of gongs, conches and cymbals in Puri Ratha Yatra 2024.

As per the tradition and schedule, Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja chariot first started rolling on the grand road with thousands of devotees pulling the ratha.

The Taladhwaja chariot will be followed by the Darpadalana of Goddess Shubhadra and finally Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s Nandighosa will be pulled.

The Pulling of chariots started soon after Puri king Dibyasingh Deba performed the ‘Cherra Pahanra’ ritual on all the three raths of the Holy Trinity.

Lakhs of devotees including dignitaries like President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik witnessed the world famous Gundicha Jatra (Car Festival) of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

Like other devotees, President Murmu also took part in the pulling of chariots. She was seen pulling Taladhwaja chariot.