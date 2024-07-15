Ratha Yatra 2024: East Coast Railway to run 43 special trains for Suna Besa and 33 trains for Adharapana

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to provide comfortable journey to the commuters and to avoid rush in regular trains to and from Puri during the world famous Ratha Yatra-2024 of Lord Jagannath, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has provided special trains from different parts of the state including the special trains to and from neighboring states.

Apart from the regular trains to and from Puri, 43 Special Trains for Suna Besa and 33 Special Trains for Adharapana will run for the convenience of the passengers. East Coast Railway has arranged special trains from almost all parts of State to facilitate passengers to visit the holy festival.

East Coast Railway had announced 315 Special Trains for Rath Yatra Festival at Puri. During the period from 5th July to 15th July, 2024; Railways has already provided 239 Special Trains to & from Puri starting from Gundicha Yatra to Bahuda Yatra during Rath Yatra Festival.

Special Trains will run towards Puri from Paradeep, Angul, Bhadrak, Junagarh Road, Khurda Road, Daspalla, Sompeta, Palasa, Kendujhargarh, Gunupur, Jagadalpur, Sonepur, Sambalpur for Suna Besa Festival.

Similarly, trains from Paradeep, Angul, Bhadrak, Daspalla, Palasa, Kendujhargarh and Khurda Road will run to Puri on Adharapana Festival.

To clear additional rush of passengers, East Coast Railway is running Special Trains towards Bhadrak, Paradeep, Angul, Palasa, Kendujhargarh, Daspalla, Brahmapur from Puri on Adharapana Day and Niladribije Days.

Ministry of Railways has provided various facilities for the convenience of devotees and pilgrims. Round-the-clock Control Room has been opened to look into passengers’ issues as well as smooth train operations. Emphasis has been given on effective announcements at station and smooth disbursal of tickets through additional ticket booking counters.

The measures implemented for the convenience of passengers by Railways during Rath Yatra are – Crowd Management, Train Information System/Enquiry Counters, Video Walls Display, UTS on Mobile App, Additional Ticket Booking Counters and Mobile Ticket Counters, Pilgrim Waiting Area/Shed and Mela Sheds & Security Arrangements, Catering & Hospitality, Medical Facilities & Ambulance, as well as the provision of uninterrupted power supply, water supply, cleanliness, security, drinking water, and sufficient toilets for the convenience of passengers.

Additional Arrangements and Facilities:

