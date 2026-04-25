Rath Yatra 2026: Odisha Chief Secretary directs officials to complete all works well in advance

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Bhubaneswar: The fourth preparatory meeting for the upcoming Rath Yatra 2026 was held under the chairmanship of Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg at the Lok Seva Bhavan today.

During the meeting, several important decisions were taken and the Chief Secretary gave strict instructions to complete all the work well in advance to ensure smooth conduct of the world-famous chariot festival of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

Emphasis was given on maintaining good coordination between the Home Department, Law Department and the temple administration. In particular, a specific deadline was set for officials of various departments to arrange health, drinking water, electricity services and sanitation.

The Chief Administrator has been given the responsibility of ensuring the convenience of the Maharana and Bhoi Sevaks working in the Rath Khala and the daily routine of the temple so that the Rath Yatra is held smoothly.

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In addition, security measures were also discussed during the meeting and decision was taken to make very tight security arrangements anticipating gathering of lakhs of devotees during the annual festival. Modern CCTV cameras will be installed in every corner of the Bada Danda (Grand Road) and Pilgrim City which will be monitored directly from the control room.

Special parking arrangements will be made outside the city for vehicles coming from outside Puri. Discussions have been held with the SP on orderly traffic management so that passengers can reach the Bada Danda easily.

It has been decided to make arrangements for adequate drinking water and shelter for the devotees keeping in mind the humidity and heat. The District Collector also has been advised to keep ambulances and temporary health centres ready for emergencies.