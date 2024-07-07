Rath Yatra 2024: President Droupadi Murmu to attend two-day event

Puri: The unique two-day Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 in Odisha’s Puri is scheduled to commence today, July 7. President Droupadi Murmu will join the annual festival.

The state government has made special arrangements for her visit. There will be no flying zone on the route she will be travelling. All the roads will be sealed off.

A buffer zone has been reserved for the President amid special security measures, in addition to a VIP zone for the Odisha governor, chief minister, Union ministers, and other dignitaries.

On July 8 morning, she will visit Puri beach and then she will visit Udayagiri caves and interact with the students of Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture.

Then the President will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar and launch the ‘Lifestyle for Sustainability’ campaign.

Later, President Murmu will grace the 13th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar on July 9.