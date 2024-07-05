‘Rath Yatra 2024’ mobile app launched, devotees can use to locate services

Puri: In a first of its kind, the Puri district administration today launched the ‘Rath Yatra 2024’ mobile app with the aim to avail information for pilgrims and tourists pertaining to the Rath Yatra and the Niladri Bije of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

According to Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, the ‘Rath Yatra 2024’ app is available for download via a QR code for all Android smartphones.

The collector said that by using the ‘Rath Yatra 2024’ app anyone can conveniently locate services such as the nearest drinking water facilities, health centres, free food distribution points, police aid posts, child desks, helplines, information centres, temporary shelters, wheelchair arrangements for persons with disabilities, lifeguard services, control rooms, and more.

People also can get to know details on nearby hotels, restaurants, parking areas, and religious sites by using the ‘Rath Yatra 2024’ app.