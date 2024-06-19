Rath Yatra 2024: Jagannath Temple Management committee meeting to be held today

Puri: Management committee meeting of the Srimandir is scheduled to be held today, said reliable reports. The final policy formulation of the upcoming Rath Yatra will be done today.

A meeting of the management committee will be held at Niladri Bhakta Niwas at 11:00 am. The meeting will be chaired by Gajapati Divyasinghdev. It will also be discussed in the meeting as to how to streamline the Snana Purnima ritual of Lord Jagannath on June 22, how the devotees can have a clear view of the deities and the Hatibesa of the Lord at the bathing mandap.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a review meeting on preparations for World famous Rath Yatra 2024 on June 16. The newly appointed Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan was also present in the meetiing.

According to reports, this is the first review meeting of the new Chief Minister regarding the Rath Yatra. The important meeting was held in the State Guest House under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

Rath Yatra and Snana Purnima rituals and other arrangements were discussed in detail. Deputy Chief Minister Phamagi Parida, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and Chief Administrative Secretary are present in the meeting. Discussions were also done with the DG of Police and the Director of Enforcement and senior administrative officers of the state.

