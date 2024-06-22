Rate of tomato skyrockets in Odisha, other vegetables burn hole in pocket of common man

Bhubaneswar: The tomato prices have skyrocketed in Odisha and are being sold at Rs. 100 to Rs. 110 a nearly three-fold jump from last week. The rate was low just a few days back in different parts of the State.

Recently, the rise in prices of the kitchen staple is pinching the pockets of common people. The vendors have said that the short supply of the much required vegetable is due to the lack of local production leading to the sharp rise in prices. They are further worried that the price of tomatoes may also cross the Rs. 150 mark soon.

The vendors on the rate of tomato in Odisha have expressed that the local production of tomatoes is not adequate to meet the demand and the State depends on states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and for supply.

Notably, the people in Odisha faced a lot of inconvenience following the rise in the prices of vegetabs since the last few months. Other than the rise of rate of tomato in Odisha other vegetables that have seen a considerable price hike are, Desi Potla (pointy gourd) is being sold at Rs. 90, Bhendi (ladies finger) at Rs. 80, Kalra (bitter gourd) at Rs. 100, Janhi (ridge gourd) at Rs.80, Cabbage at Rs. 60, Kankad at Rs. 140, Pumpkin at Rs. 30. Apart from this, judanga (monkey beans) at Rs. 120, Cucumber at Rs. 80, Beans at Rs. 380, Raw Papaya at Rs. 30, sajna (drum sticks) at Rs. 160, Onion at Rs. 40 rupees per kilo. Low supply is the main reason for the rise in prices, said traders.