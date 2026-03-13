Rashmi Ranjan Swain appointed as the first Chairman of OUSSSC

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government appointed former Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir, now retired, Rashmi Ranjan Swain as the first Chairman of the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC).

Swain, who is a native of Rourkela, is a 1991-batch The AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre IPS office. He has an extensive experience in law enforcement and administration and served as DGP of Jammu & Kashmir.

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It is to be noted here that Odisha Cabinet in January, 2026, had approved the modalities and rules for the recruitment of the Chairman and members of the OUSSSC. It has been constituted to conduct recruitment examinations for the selection of officers and personnel of various ranks in the Odisha Police and other uniformed services under the Home, Excise, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, and Commerce and Transport departments.