Rare surgery conducted at KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar, man who was bedridden for 10 years now can walk

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Bhubaneswar: Prashant Kumar Mohanty, 62, of Jajpur district was bedridden for the last 10 years and was neither walking nor able to do anything. His family had visited many hospitals, but his health could not improve. Finally, he reached KIMS after losing all hope.

Prashant, who was leading a healthy life, had been bedridden for almost a decade due to severe lymphedema in his legs. Fifteen years ago, treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma reportedly caused severe lymphedema in his left leg. As a result, his leg was swollen like an elephant’s leg.

The swelling of the leg became so severe that he had to stay in bed for years. Finally, he consulted renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Sunil Raut at KIMS. The KIMS surgical team successfully performed three complex surgeries on him. After a long four-month treatment, Prashant is now feeling well.

The KIMS medical team first removed more than 40 kg of excess tissue from Prashant’s body. Removing such a large amount of tissue and fluid posed a formidable challenge for the surgical and anesthesia teams. This was because maintaining the patient’s blood supply and hemodynamic stability during and after the surgery was a very difficult task.

Dr. Jayant Lenka, Assistant Professor, Department of Plastic Surgery, KIMS, assisted Dr. Raut throughout the surgical procedure. Dr. Lingaraj Sahu led the anesthesia team and played a key role in safely transferring the patients from the operating theater to the ward after each surgery.

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Giving information about the disease, Dr. Rout said, “The patient had severe swelling all over his body after chemotherapy due to blockage of the lymphatic ducts or obstruction of the lymph flow.”

“During the lymphoma treatment, the lymph nodes were damaged, resulting in lymphedema. The swelling was so severe that the operating table seemed too small to accommodate the patient’s legs. Lymphedema is a condition in which lymph fluid accumulates in the tissues due to damage or blockage of the lymphatic system, resulting in long-term swelling in the arms or legs. It often occurs after aggressive treatments such as surgery or chemotherapy, and it affects the lymph nodes,” said Dr. Rout.

Although it was a very challenging case, it was successfully treated because of the state-of-the-art treatment system at KIMS, said Dr. Rout.

On the other hand, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT-KISS-KIMS, thanked the medical team for successfully treating such a rare disease and wished Prashant a speedy recovery.

Similarly, after recovering from KIMS, Prashant thanked the KIMS authorities and said, “My life has changed a lot. For ten years, I could not walk, I was bedridden. Now, I am completely healthy and have started my business again.”

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