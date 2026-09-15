Rare snake rescued from toilet in Odisha’s Ganjam

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Berhampur: A rare species of snake was rescued from the toilet from Chandrapur village under the Kotalingi area of Chikiti block of Odisha’s Ganjam district. The snake was measured approximately six feet in length.

According to sources, the snake was spotted inside the toilet of a resident of Chandrapur village. The family members were terrified upon seeing the reptile. So, the villagers immediately informed the Chikiti Snake Helpline member Ramachandra Sahu.

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On being informed, the Snake Helpline member reached the spot and rescued the snake with utmost care from the toilet. Later, the snake was released into the forest.

During the monsoon season, various species of snakes often wander into houses in search of food and shelter. Instead of killing a snake out of fear upon spotting one, it is advisable to contact a snake helpline or a trained snake rescuer. This ensures the safety of both humans and wildlife.