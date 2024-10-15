Rare slender-snouted baby crocodile caught in fishing net in Cuttack

Cuttack: A rare slender-snouted baby crocodile has been caught in the fishing net in Cuttack district of Odisha said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, the baby crocodile was caught in the fishing net near Naraj area from the Mahanadi river. It is said to be a baby crocodile and measures nearly 3-feet in length. It hsa been identified to be a gharial (a crocodile with a characteristic slender-snout).

The crocodile was brought to the land and then the forest department was informed. The locals then handed over the baby crocodile to the forest department.

Recently on September 18, a baby crocodile of the same species was rescued from the Kathajodi River bank under CDA area in Cuttack city of Odisha. The baby crocodile was said to be around four months old.

As per reports, the baby crocodile was rescued from the Kathajodi River banks by the officials of the forest department. Wildlife experts from the Nandankanan Zoological Park were also present during the rescue. The rescued crocodile had been identified as a ghadial species crocodile with a long and thin snout (Thantua Kumbhira).