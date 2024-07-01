Rare huge fish caught in Odisha weighing almost 40 kgs, watch

Boudh: A rare species of huge fish was caught in Odisha said reports in this regard on Monday. The fish was allegedly caught in the net in Boudh.

According to reports, this rare and huge fish weighed as much as 40 kgs was caught from the river passing through Boudh district. This fish is believed to have migrated from Satkosia.

Reports further say that, this fish fell in the net of the fisherman while fishing in the river this morning. Every year when it rains, the muddy water comes in and these kind of rare fish fall into the net.

The fishermen of the nearby area said that they have caught this rare species of fish many times before. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.