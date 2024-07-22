Rare Dolphin in Paradip of Odisha seen stuck in sand, rescued later

Paradip: A rare dolphin in Paradip of Odisha has been seen stuck in the sand, much to the awe of the locals, said reports on Monday.

According to reports, the rare dolphin was spotted by the locals in the seashore near the light house in Paradip. The locals immediately rescued it and left it into the sea.

It is supposed that, the mammal must have got stuck due to a rogue wave pushing it on the sore all of a sudden. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Recently on January 18 in a unique piece of news, a six-foot-long dolphin was rescued from Jalaka river in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to reliable reports, a six-foot-long dolphin was rescued from the Jalaka river flowing through village in Basta block of Balasore district.

Today some people of the village went to the river to bathe and saw this dolphin in the river and informed the villagers. The villagers were afraid of this fish, thinking it might be dangerous, so they caught it with a net and left it in the pond.

Later, Balasore Forest Department officials reached the spot and rescued the dolphin. There was a huge crowd of people to see the fish.