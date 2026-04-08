Rare bird rescued in Odisha’s Balasore District, watch

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Balasore: In a remarkable incident, a rare species of bird has been rescued in the Balasore district of Odisha yesterday. The bird was rescued in the Patripal village in Remuna area of the district. Huge crowd gathers in local area to see the bird.

According to reports, the bird, measuring about 4 feet in height with a large and strong beak, was spotted in a sick condition in a field near the village after a severe thunderstorm yesterday.

The bird’s distinctive features, including its bald head and neck, drew the attention of villagers, who rescued it and handed it over to the forest department.

The bird’s unusual appearance, with almost no feathers on its head and neck, sparked curiosity among the locals, leading to a huge crowd gathering in the area to catch a glimpse of the rare species.

Forest department officials, who reached the spot after receiving information from the villagers, took custody of the bird, which was unable to fly at the time.

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The Hadgila bird, known for its unique characteristics, is a rare sight in the region, and its rescue has generated excitement among locals and wildlife enthusiasts alike. Further care and treatment of the bird are being handled by the forest department.

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