Rare albino snake rescued in Bhadrak, to be sent to Nandankanan for treatment

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ଭଦ୍ରକ: ବିରଳ ସାପ ଉଦ୍ଧାର । ଭଦ୍ରକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବନ୍ତ ବ୍ଲକର ଛୁଆଳ ସିଂହ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ଏକ ହଳଦିଆ ଧଳା ରଙ୍ଗର ସାପ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ହୋଇଛି । ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକେ ଧରି ଏକ ପ୍ଲାଷ୍ଟିକ ଡବାରେ ରଖିଥିଲେ। ଏହି ପ୍ରଜାତିର ସାପ ବହୁତ କମ ଦେଖାଯାଇଥାଏ । ସ୍ନେକ୍ ହେଲ୍ପ ଲାଇନକୁ ଫୋନ କରି ସାପଟିକୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଥିଲେ। ଭଦ୍ରକ ଡିଭିଜନର ACF ସୁମିତ୍ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶରେ ସାପଟିକୁ ଭଦ୍ରକ ରେଞ୍ଜ ଅଫିସକୁ ଅଣା ଯାଇଥିଲା ।

ସାପଟିର ମୁହଁ ପାଖରେ ଟିକେ ଖଣ୍ଡିଆ ଥିବାରୁ ସାପର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଭଲ ମନ୍ଦ ଦେଖିବା ପାଇଁ ACF ଙ୍କ ସ୍ନେକ୍ ହେଲ୍ପ ଲାଇନର ସାଧାରଣ ସମ୍ପାଦକ ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁ ମଲ୍ଲିକ ଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଥିଲେ । ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁ ଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଖବର ପାଇ ଯାଜପୁର ଟାଉନରୁ ସ୍ନେକ୍ ହେଲ୍ପ ଲାଇନର ଏକ ୩ ଜଣିଆ ଟିମ୍ ଭଦ୍ରକ ରେଞ୍ଜ ଅଫିସ ଯାଇ ସାପକୁ ପାଣି ପିଆଇବା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରିଥିଲା। ସାପଟିର ମୁହଁ ଖଣ୍ଡିଆ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ପାଇଁ ନନ୍ଦନକାନନ ପଠେଇବାକୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Bhadrak: A rare albino snake which has unusual pale yellowish-white colour, has been rescued from Chhual Singh area under the Banta blacok in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Friday. This type of snake is very rare.

The local residents captured it and kept it inside a plastic to ensure it was not harmed. Following the rescue, the snake was kept under observation before being handed over to forest officials.

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Acting on the instructions of the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sumit Mohanty, the reptile was later shifted to the Bhadrak Range Office for further examination.

The species of the snake was identified by Shubhendu Mallick, General Secretary of Snake Helpline, after analysing its photographs. The officials noticed the snake had sustained an injury near its mouth during the preliminary assessment.

Considering the health of the snake, a three-member team from Snake Helpline travelled from Jajpur to Bhadrak for a specialised treatment. After assessing the reptile, the team helped the snake to drink water and recommended shifting it to a specialised facility for advanced care.

The snake will be sent to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar for treatment and monitoring.