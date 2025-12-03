Rare 5-foot long Monocled Cobra rescued in Odisha’s Balasore District, watch

Advertisement

Balasore: A rare 5-foot long monocled cobra was rescued in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday. The venomous rare snake was rescued from a house in the Bahalia village under Bhogarai block of the district.

As per information, the snake had entered the house of Jatin Kar late at night yesterday, sending the family into panic. Locals promptly informed the Udaipur forest department, and officials led by forester Sanjay Mohanty swung into action. They rushed to the village and rescued the snake after a long-drawn operation.

The rescued snake, measuring over 5 feet in length, was later released into the dense forest of Bichitrapur.

Forest officials identified the species as a monocled cobra, a rare find in the area. The swift response from the forest department averted any potential danger to the villagers.

The monocled cobra (Naja kaouthia) is a venomous snake species native to South Asia, including India. While it’s found in various parts of the country, it’s not extremely abundant in Odisha.

Its habitat includes forests, grasslands, and agricultural areas, often near water sources. The species is known for its distinctive monocle-like marking on its hood.

Due to habitat loss and human-snake conflicts, the monocled cobra faces threats to its population, making conservation efforts necessary to protect this fascinating species.

