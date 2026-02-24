Rape allegation against Odisha IRS officer: Accused’s cousin sister pleads innocence, levels counter allegations

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The sexual assault allegation against an Odisha Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer took a new twist today as the officer’s cousin sister pleaded innocence and leveled counter allegations against the complainant.

While appearing before the Sahid Nagar Police this morning, the IRS officer’s cousin sister (paternal aunt’s daughter), who is also one of the accused in the case, claimed that her cousin brother is innocent and the accusations against him are false and fabricated.

She said that it is true that she had taken the victim to the government quarters of the IRS officer in Satsang Vihar area of Bhubaneswar, however, the rape allegation against him is not true as he was not present at home on that particular day as he was in his office doing his duty.

“Besides, my (cousin) brother is very younger to her (the victim) and it is nothing but a conspiracy against him. However, in due course of time he will record his statement before the police and prove his innocence,” she claimed adding that the victim herself has made the obscene video viral.

The woman further claimed that multiple cases against the victim are pending at different police stations of Bhubaneswar and she (victim) has conspired to incite anger on her. She alleged that the victim woman managed to unlock her video and shared the obscene video viral with the aim to trap her and the IRS officer.

It is to be noted here that a woman, the victim from Kujanga area, has reportedly filed a sexual assault case against the IRS officer and made his cousin sister co-accused.