Ramlila tragedy: Minor boy dies after coming in contact with transformer in Puri

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Brahamgiri: In a tragic incident, a minor boy died upon coming into contact with an electric transformer during a Ramlila performance in Bhabanipur village under the Krushnaprasad area of Puri district.

According to reports, the mishap occurred while the traditional Ramlila play was being staged in the village. During the performance, the minor child reportedly started running after noticing an actor portraying Lord Hanuman.

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In the course of running, the minor accidentally came into contact with a nearby electric transformer, leading to fatal electrocution. He died on the spot, leaving the audience and villagers in shock.