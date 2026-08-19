Raksha Bandhan 2026: Confusion cleared, Festival to Be Celebrated On August 27

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Puri: The confusion over Rakhi Purnima and Gamha Purnima has been cleared. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 27.

According to astrologer Naresh Chandra Das, the Purnima tithi will begin at 9:07 AM on August 27 and continue till 9:45 AM on August 28. People can perform Raksha Bandhan rituals during this period.

However, at Srimandira, the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri, the rituals will be observed a day later. As per the temple ‘Panji’, Lord Balabhadra’s birth rituals and the tying of sacred threads ‘Rakhi’ to the deities will be performed on August 28.

The Legend behind Raksha Bandhan

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The festival commemorates the bond between Lord Krishna and Draupadi. It is said that while slaying the tyrant Shishupal, Krishna injured his hand. Draupadi immediately tore a piece of her saree and tied it around his wound, stopping the bleeding.

Touched by her sisterly affection, Krishna vowed to repay her kindness.

That vow was fulfilled during the Kaurava court when, after the Pandavas lost in the game of dice, Dushasan tried to disrobe Draupadi. Lord Krishna then miraculously provided her with endless garments, saving her honour.

This year, while the public will celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 27, the temple rituals at Shri Mandira will be held on August 28.