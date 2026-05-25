“I do hereby resign”: Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray quits BJD

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Bhubaneswar: Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray on Monday resigned from his primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

He submitted his resignation letter to BJD chief Naveen Patnaik. He wrote, “I do hereby resign from the primary membership of BJD today, i.e. 25th May.” He also expressed his gratitude to BJD supremo for nominating him to Rajaya Sabha and wrote, “I shall always be indebted to you for nominating me to Rajya Sabha. I take this opportunity to express my sincere and deepest gratitude to you for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of undivided Cuttack district and to raise issues of Odisha at large, at the national level.

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Citing the reason behind his decision to leave the party, he quoted, “I have always dedicated myself to the interest of the party and have, over the years, worked for the party with utmost conviction and commitment. However, I feel that, of late, I have been systematically belittled in the party and that the party does not require my services. Therefore, I have taken this hard decision in public interest and request you to accept my resignation.”

Meanwhile, discussions are abuzz that Samantaray could formally join the BJP either later after quiting the regional party.