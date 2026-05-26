Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray joins BJP

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New Delhi: As expected, former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi today.

Samantaray joined the saffron fold in the presence of party’s National General Secretary Arun Singh, Odisha Prabhari Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal and others.

Samantaray joined BJP just a day after tendering his resignation from the BJD. Soon after joining the national party, he addressed the media and expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was inspired by the BJP’s vision and leadership. He also stated that a lot of things are yet to be done for the development of Odisha.

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Later, BJP National President Nitin Nabin felicitated Samantaray in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders.