Rajya Sabha elections: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar meets Odisha Congress MLAs

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Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today met Congress MLAs from Odisha at Wonderla Resort in Karnataka ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Taking to his X handle, Shivakumar said, “Glad to meet our Congress MLAs from Odisha in Bengaluru along with Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Shri Bhakta Charan Das and interact with them.”

“Their unity and determination show that no attempt can weaken the resolve of Congress leaders to stand together and protect democratic values,” he added.

It is noteworthy that nine of the 14 Congress MLAs travelled to Bengaluru along with Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das and are currently staying at the Wonderla Resort.

Mangu Khilla, Pabitra Saunta, Kadraka Appalaswamy, C S Rajan Ekka, Ashok Das, Nilamadhab Hikaka, Sagar Das, Prafulla Chandra Pradhan and Dasarathi Gomango are the nine MLAs who have travelled to Bengaluru in order to prevent any attempt at “horse-trading” before the Rajya Sabha elections in the Odisha Assembly.

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It is being speculated that there will be horse-trading for voting as none of the party has the number to win the fourth seat from the state. Former Union Minister Dilip Ray, with BJP’s support, and Dr. Datteswar Hota of BJD are contesting for the fourth seat.

According to Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam, the MLAs of the grand old party will reach Bhubaneswar on Monday and will go directly to Odisha Assembly to cast their votes.

Glad to meet our Congress MLAs from Odisha in Bengaluru along with Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Shri Bhakta Charan Das and interact with them. Their unity and determination show that no attempt can weaken the resolve of Congress leaders to stand together and… pic.twitter.com/fgdoBWCd64 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) March 13, 2026