Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha: BJP issues whip, directs party MLAs to remain present for voting process

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Bhubaneshwar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a whip to all its MLAs on Friday in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha to be held on March 16 (Monday).

State Legislative Assembly Chief Whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan has directed saffron party MLA to remain present in Odisha Assembly on March 16 (Monday) for the voting process.

“All the members of BJP legislative party are hereby directed to remain present in Odisha Legisaltive Assembly on dated 16.03.2026 positively,” read the notification.

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Notably, the BJP has fielded Manmohan Samal and Sujit Kumar as its candidates for the two sure-to-win seats. Besides, it has declared support for Dilip Ray, who is contesting the election as independent candidate for the fourth seat against BJD’s Datteswar Hota.

The saffron party’s move comes a day after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) issued a Three-Line Whip for the Rajya Sabha Elections 2026. Pramila Mallik, the Chief Whip of the opposition party, issued the notification directing all the party MLAs not to leave the head quarter and be present in Bhubaneswar from March 13 to March 16 unfailingly in view of the Rajya Sabha Elections 2026.