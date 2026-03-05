Rajya Sabha Elections: Dr. Santrupta Mishra and Doctor Datteswar Hota filed nominations from BJD, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Santrupta Mishra and Doctor Datteswar Hota filed nominations from BJD for the Rajya Sabha elections today.

Dr. Santrupta Mishra filed his nomination papers in 2 sets. Dr. Mishra has filed his nomination papers for the third seat on behalf of BJD.

Naveen Patnaik is the proposer in Dr. Santrupta’s nomination papers. Doctor Datteswar Hota has filed his nomination papers for the fourth seat.

Advertisement

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and PCC president Bhakta Das were present during the filing of nomination papers. Senior leader Narasingha Mishra and many MLAs, Congress state in-charge and legislative party leader Kadam were present on this occasion.

Watch the video here: