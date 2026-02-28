Rajya Sabha elections: BJD to announce candidates today! Party president Naveen likely to field women

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing speculations regarding the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is likely to announce its candidates today.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik, who has been meeting several senior leaders for the last several days, is likely to make a surprise announcement and field women candidates.

Several party MLAs visited Naveen Niwas yesterday to discuss organisational matters with the party president and to sign the nomination papers, signalling that internal consultations are underway.

Naveen will take a decision on the Rajya Sabha candidate at the right time, said a senior party leader following the meeting.

It is to be noted here that the BJD is sure to win one Rajya Sabha seat based on the number of MLAs it has, however, the conch party has given a signal of big strategy by purchasing six sets of nomination papers while the elections will be held only for four posts.

As per schedule, the Rajya Sabha elections will be held on March 16. The last date for filing nominations is March 5 while the scrutiny will be held on March 6, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 9. Voting will take place from 9 AM to 4 PM on March 16, with counting of votes scheduled for the afternoon.

