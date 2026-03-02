Rajya Sabha elections: BJD candidate Datteswar Hota meets Congress MLAs, seeks support

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Dr Datteswar Hota, who has been fielded by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the Rajya Sabha elections, met Odisha Congress MLAs in a significant political outreach and sought their support on Monday.

The meeting assumes importance after BJD president Naveen Patnaik announced Dr Hota as the “common candidate” for the fourth seat.

Dr Hota expressed confidence that Congress legislators would extend their support, signalling a strategic understanding between the BJD and Congress to consolidate opposition votes.

On paper, Dr Datteswar Hota appears to have a numerical edge if the BJD–Congress equation holds firm. However, the final outcome will hinge on last-minute alignments and internal party cohesion.

Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhaktacharan Das while speaking to the newsmen after the meeting informed that a meeting was held under the leadership of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam.

“During the meeting, we discussed about the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in particular. Our state in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu has also discussed with everyone. Co-in-charge Mayura S Jayakumar, who has come to the state for the first time also discussed with the party MLAs,” Das said.

“In the meeting, common candidate Datteswar Hota spoke to all our MLAs and requested them to extended their support s and vote for him. The state in-charge will very soon announce the final decision of today’s meeting. Besides, discussions in this regard will also be held with the two party MLAs who were absent in the meeting today. However, all the 14 MLAs will follow the decision of the party,” he added.

