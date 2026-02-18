Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Polls for 37 Seats across 10 States, including 4 in Odisha, on March 16

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced Rajya Sabha Poll Schedule. Thirty-seven seats from 10 States to go to Polls in March.

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections for 37 seats across 10 states, including 4 seats from Odisha. The polls are scheduled to take place on March 16, 2026.

Key dates:

– Notification: February 26, 2026

– Nomination deadline: March 5, 2026

Advertisement

– Scrutiny: March 6, 2026

– Withdrawal deadline: March 9, 2026

– Polling: March 16, 2026 (9 am – 4 pm)

– Counting: March 16, 2026 (5 pm)

The election process is scheduled be completed by March 20, 2026.