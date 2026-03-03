Rajya Sabha election in Odisha: Fourth seat set for Dilip Ray vs Dr Datteswar Hota, here’s how the numbers stands

Bhubaneswar: The contest for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha is shaping up as a direct battle between Dilip Ray, as independent candidate, and Dr Datteswar Hota, whom the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has fielded.

The numbers on paper indicate a challenging path for Dilip Ray unless cross-voting alters the equation. Currently, Datteswar Hota has a total of 33 votes which includes 18 surplus votes of BJD (after 30 MLAs vote for Dr Santrupt Misra), 14 Congress MLAs and 1 CPI(M) MLA.

On the other hand, Dilip Ray has 24 votes including 22 BJP MLAs and support of 2 suspended BJD MLAs.

With 33 votes potentially aligned behind Dr Hota and 24 in favour of Dilip Ray, the Independent candidate would require at least five additional votes to bridge the gap.

Political observers believe Ray may attempt to secure these extra votes from sections within Congress or the BJD, making cross-voting the decisive factor in the contest.

The fourth seat, therefore, hinges less on declared support and more on strategic manoeuvring behind the scenes.

