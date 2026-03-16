Rajya Sabha election: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray wins the fourth seat while BJP takes 2 and BJD gets one seat

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Bhubaneswar: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray, who contested as an Independent with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won the fourth seat.

Ray contested the election for the crucial seat against Datteswar Hota, the common candidate of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)-Congress-CPI(M) alliance and a renowned urologist.

The MP election for the Upper House, however, saw instances of cross-voting, reflecting deviations from party lines of both BJD and Congress.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and sitting RS MP Sujeet Kumar were elected on the official ticket of the saffron party. Likewise, senior leader Santrupt Misra won on BJD’s official ticket.

The voting for the Rajya Sabha election began at 9 AM and concluded at 4 PM while the counting of votes was held at 5 PM. There were 5 candidates in the fray for 4 seats.

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Meanwhile taking to his X handle, Ray thanked all for their supports. “Deeply humbled and grateful. Today’s victory in the Rajya Sabha election from Odisha is not mine alone — it reflects the trust and goodwill shown by Hon’ble Members of the Legislative Assembly across political lines,” he said.

“I sincerely thank the Hon’ble Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party for their steadfast support. I am equally grateful to the MLAs from the BJD, Congress, and the Independents who chose to extend their support,” he added.

Ray further said, “Such moments reflect the true strength of our democracy — where the larger interests of the people and the state bring everyone together.”

“I accept this responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty. In the Rajya Sabha, I will strive to represent the aspirations of the people of Odisha and work sincerely for the progress of our state and our nation. With folded hands, I thank everyone for the faith and trust placed in me,” the Ray wrote.