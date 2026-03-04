Rajya Sabha election: Dilip Ray seeks Congress’ support, meets Arvind Mohapatra

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Senior politician and former Union Minister of Steel, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Dilip Ray, who yesterday announced to contest the Rajya Sabha election in Odisha as independent candidate, spoke to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das and sought the support of the grand old party.

While informing to Kalinga TV about the development, Ray said that he spoke to Bhakta Charan Das over the phone and sought the support of his party MLAs.

Dilip Ray also visited veteran politician Bijoy Mohapatra’s residence on the occasion of Holi festival celebration where he also met MLA Arvind Mohapatra, who has been recently suspended from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). However, Arvind termed Ray’s visit as a courtesy visit and has no any link with politics or the upcoming RS election.

The Patkura MLA further said that Ray is a father-like figure to him and has family-like relationship since a long period of time.

It is to be noted here that the Rajya Sabha election will be held on March 16 to fill four vacant posts of Odisha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the numbers to win two seats; the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has the number for one seat, while no party has a clear majority for the fourth seat.

The saffron party has named state unit president Manmohan Samal and renominated outgoing RS MP Sujeet Kumar for the two sure-to-win seats while BJD fielded corporate-leader-turned-politician Santrupt Misra for the lone sure-to-win seats and declared eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota as the “common candidate” for the fourth seat.

BJP, which will have 22 surplus votes after winning two seats, announced to support Ray while the Congress party, which has 14 MLAs, declared its support for Dr Datteswar Hota. BJD, on the other hand, will have 18 surplus votes for Hota after securing one seat.

Given the number, Datteswar Hota will have 32 votes following the support from both Congress and BJD and win the election comfortably, if there is no cross-voting.

On the other hand, Dilip Ray, after getting 22 surplus votes of BJP, needs 8 more votes to win the election.

