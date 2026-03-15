Rajya Sabha election: Congress MP alleges Rs 5Cr bribe offer to party MLAs in Bengaluru Resort, BJP denies

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Bhubaneswar: Congress’s Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka made a serious allegation of Rs 5 Crore bribe offer to party MLAs in Bengaluru Resort for the Rajya Sabha election in Odisha, to be held tomorrow.

Talking to the media persons, Ulaka said, “It is very unfortunate that yesterday evening four persons namely Birendra Prasad, Suresh, Ajit Sahu, and Simanchal Mahakud, came and checked into that hotel. While we were having breakfast this morning, they tried to become closer and talk with us. They even followed us in the lift.

“It is very unfortunate that all the four persons have come from Rourkela. As our suspicion on them grew, we handed them over to the police. They had the plan to offer Rs 5 crore bribe to each MLA of our party. They even had got blank cheques to give to the Congress MLAs,” he added.

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Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also backed the claims of the Congress MP from Koraput.

Meanwhile, Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal dismissed the allegations terming it to be “blatant lies” and baseless propaganda of Congress party. “They (Congress) are fixing the narratives of what to say after the defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow. It is very shocking that Congress is alleging that some people are offering money to their party MLAs in Karnataka. As Congress is in the power and the Karnataka Deputy CM is saying this, why not take action against them instead of giving statements in the media,” Biswal said.