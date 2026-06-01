Rajya Sabha bypolls on June 18: Nomination filling begins from today

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Bhubaneswar: The notification for the Rajya Sabha bypolls have been posted on the notice board in the Assembly. The bypolls will be held for the seat emptied after resignation of Debashis Samantray. The date for nomination filing has been fixed from today that is June 1 till June 8.

According to the official notification, all scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 9. The date for withdrawal of nominations is fixed on 11th.

According to the schedule posted by ECI, the polling for the Rajya Sabha by-election will be held from 9 AM in the morning till 4 PM in the afternoon on June 18. The vote counting will be held on 5 pm on the same day. The Election Commission of India will announce the results on June 18.

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The entire election process, including all related formalities, is expected to be completed by June 20.

The notification for the by-election has been issued after Debashis Samantray resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Debashish Samantaray resigned from the Rajya Sabha after quitting the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading to the vacancy of the seat.

This seat will go to the BJP account in terms of the assembly numbers. But it depends on whom the BJP is fielding in the by-election.