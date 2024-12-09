Rajya Sabha By-polls: Sujit Kumar declared as BJP candidate, to file nomination today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP has declared Sujit Kumar’s name as the candidate for Rajya Sabha. Senior BJP leader Pradeep Nayak informed the media in this regard. According to reports, Sujit Kumar has been declared as the candidate as per the decision of the party’s parliamentary board.

Sujit Kumar was previously a Rajya Sabha MP and is a highly qualified person. He shall leave the party office at 1:05 pm and shall file his nomination at 1:30 pm. The Chief Minister, two Deputy Chief Ministers, State President, 30 BJP MLAs will be present at the occasion.

Notification for Rajya Sabha by-elections had been issued on November 26. The process of filing of nominations has started from Tuesday.

The last date for filing nominations is December 10. The scrutiny of nominations will be done by December 11. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 13. It is further worth mentioning that the Rajya Sabha by-elections will be held on December 20.

According to reports, the elections shall fill six vacancies in Rajya Sabha including one from Odisha and will be held on December 20, 2024. The results will be announced on the same date, said reports. After the resignation of Sujit Kumar, one Rajya Sabha seat has become vacant from Odisha.

Here is the list of the important dates:

Election Commission of India releases notification for the 6 vacant seats of Rajya Sabha. Elections will be held on 20th December and results will also be declared on the same day. pic.twitter.com/5EYrfOYY1p — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

Also Read: BJP leader Mamata Mohanta files nomination for RS polls