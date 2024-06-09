Rajnath Singh and Bhupendra Yadav appointed observers for election of the leader of BJPLP in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board today appointed Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupendra Yadav as observers for election of the leader of BJP Legislative Party in Odisha.

Rajnath Singh and Bhupendra Yadav appointed observers for party’s Odisha unit as the party is yet to finalize its CM candidate even though the date and venue for the oath taking ceremony has been finalised.

Notably, BJP had earlier announced to hold the historic oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of the State on June 10, however, the date was changed today and the new CM will now take oath on June 12.

The party also rescheduled the crucial legislative party meeting from June 10 to June 11. It is speculated that the name of the new CM will be announced during the meeting, which is expected to begin at 11 AM and the CM would take oath at 7 PM on the following day.