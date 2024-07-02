Rajmata Savitri Patamahadevi of Sankhemundi in Odisha passes away

Sanakhemundi: Rajmata Savitri Patamahadevi of Sankhemundi district of Ganjam has passed away at the age of 80 years, said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, the queen was the wife of former King Dr. Uday Narayan Dev. Savitri Devi is the daughter of King Shri Narsingh Malla Ugal Dev of West Bengal in Jhargram and Queen Vinoda Manjari Devi.

He is the king of Sankhemundi and former MLA Raja Saheb Dr. Udayanarayan Dev in 1966. Raja Saheb passed away last year in 2022. Now her son Birkishore Dev Sankhemundi is on the royal throne. According to tradition, the royal cremation has been done in the royal cemetery at Podamari.

