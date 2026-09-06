Rajendra University ruckus: Two arrested for vandalising bike near gate

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Balangir: An alleged incident of vandalism and instigating fear was reported in Odisha’s Balangir district at Rajendra University, Police have arrested two accused in the connection.

The two persons arrested have been identified as Chintu Sahu and Situ Swain respectively.

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As per reports, the two attacked a motorcycle near the university gate on the September 1 with iron rods creating chaos around the place and causing scare among the commuters.

Acting on a complaint lodged at the Laxmijore police station and with necessary inquiries, the police team from Balangir was successful in arresting two accused that are responsible for vandalizing property.