Rajasthan youth gets electrocuted while taking selfie on train roof in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Rajasthan youth sustained critical burn injuries after getting electrocuted while taking selfie on train roof in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Raj was thrown on to the station platform. He has sustained severe injuries.

According to reports, the youth identified as Raj Kumar of Rajasthan, is said to be a student in a private engineering college.

Raj got electrocuted after he allegedly climbed atop a train coach to take selfies and shoot reels at Mancheswar Railway Station in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. During the act, he allegedly came in contact with a high-voltage overhead electric wire and suffered severe burn injuries.

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The injured youth was immediately rescued and rushed to the Railway Medical facility for emergency treatment. Later, he was shifted to AIIMS as his condition remained critical.

Railway authorities have repeatedly warned people against climbing train coaches or entering restricted railway zones for selfies and reels. Officials said overhead electric lines carry extremely high voltage and can prove fatal even without direct physical contact.