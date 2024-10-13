Rajarajeshwar Besha of Lord Jagannath on the occasion of Vijayadashami in Puri Srimandir

Puri: On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the three deities, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra to be adorned in Rajarajeshwar Besha or Suna Besha inside the sanctum sanctorum of Puri Jagannath temple.

The ritual of Ayudha Puja (worshipping weapons) will also performed in the holy shrine on the occasion of Dusshera.

The Mekapa servitors put all the ayudha on three silver plates and took three rounds of the Srimandir.

After that, the Puspalaka servitors offered weapons like ‘Hala Musala’, ‘Subarna Tadaki’ and ‘Sankha and Chakra’ to Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath respectively.

Following which, Lord MadanMohan and Ramakrushna will visit the Ballabhav Matha where rituals will be performed.

Devotees have gathered in huge numbers to have Darshan of the three deities in this rare appearance.