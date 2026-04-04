Raja Sahani back in Choudwar jail, Police to appeal for 7-days remand

Advertisement

Cuttack: Notorious criminal Raja Sahani, who fled from the Choudwar jail, is back in the jail after 6 months of hiding. Raja Sahani has been imprisoned inside the cell number 3 of ward number 2 of the Choudwar jail.

The jail authorities has appointed a special team to keep an eye on him 24-hours. Raja is under double CCTV surveillance and a special team is monitoring the CCTV. He has been given a special red cap.

He is being given food as the per the regulations of jail. He ate roti dalma last night and upma this morning.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate police is set to appeal before the court to take Raja on a seven day remand for interrogation.

On the other hand, Raja’s crime partner Madhukant Rana is imprisoned in the Bhubaneswar special jail in Jharpada. He has been kept in a special high security cell and is being kept separate from other prisoners. A special officer is in charge to keep an eye on him for 24-hours.