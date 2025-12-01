Raj Bhawans in Bhubaneswar and Puri renamed as Lok Bhavans  

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a historic decision, the Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar and Raj Bhawan in Puri have been officially renamed as Lok Bhavan, Bhubaneswar and Lok Bhavan, Puri.

In an official notification, the Commissioner-cum-secretary to Governor, Roopa Roshan Sahoo, said, “Pursuant to Letter No. 7/10/2025 (Part)-M&G Dated 25th November 2025 of Ministry of Home Affairs (CS Division), Government of India, Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar and Raj Bhavan, Puri are renamed as Lok Bhavan, Bhubaneswar and Lok Bhavan, Puri respectively w.e.f 1st December 2025 for all official purposes.”

Likewise, Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, on the official X handle said, “Happy to share a meaningful milestone for Odisha as Raj Bhavan is now Lok Bhavan, a name that truly reflects the aspirations of our people.”

“Inspired by the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, this change reinforces our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and a stronger public connect,” he added.

Advertisement

“Lok Bhavan now stands as a vibrant space for public engagement and inclusive progress, reflecting our resolve to build deeper participation in governance. I am honoured to lead this transition for Odisha,” the Governor further said.

Happy to share a meaningful milestone for Odisha as Raj Bhavan is now Lok Bhavan, a name that truly reflects the aspirations of our people. Inspired by the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, this change reinforces our… pic.twitter.com/HV0wQcR2s5 — Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (@DrHariBabuK) December 1, 2025