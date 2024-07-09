Rainfall will increase in Odisha from July 11: MeT Department

Bhubaneswar: Rain will increase in Odisha again from July 11. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center has predicted light to moderate rain in most parts of the state for the next five days.

Reports say that rainfall will increase in Odisha, a Yellow warning has been issued to five districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Gajapati due to heavy rain for the next 24 hours. Similarly, yellow alert has been issued for lightning, thunder and light rain in 11 districts of Odisha.

The Southwest Monsoon is active in the state hence rainfall will increase in Odisha. Along with this, the cyclone is active over South Andhra Pradesh adjacent to West Central Bay of Bengal. As a result of this, the amount of rain will increase slightly in the state from the July 11.

After July 11, the extent of rain will increase again. Puri will however have cloudy skies today with light to moderate rain. From June 1 till today, 26 percent rainfall has been recorded. As of now, 285.8 mm of rain was expected, but only 210.6 mm has been seen. This is said to be 26 percent less than normal.

Also Read: Puri To Get Drenched With Rainfall On Occasion Of Rath Yatra