Rainfall Triggers Heightened Railway Vigilance Across Odisha’s Vulnerable Stretches

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Heavy rainfall across parts of Odisha has prompted the Railways to intensify surveillance of sections vulnerable to waterlogging, with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directing officials to keep additional manpower and resources ready to respond to any deterioration in track conditions.

As reported by the Times of India, Vaishnaw reviewed the effect of the rainfall on railway operations in Odisha’s East Coast region and instructed the General Manager of South Eastern Railway (SER) to maintain close watch over sections susceptible to waterlogging. Preventive action has been ordered to limit disruption to train services and maintain safe movement.

Particular attention has been directed towards the Rupsa–Baripada–Bangriposi and Rourkela–Bondamunda sections. Railway authorities have been asked to deploy additional personnel and resources along these stretches, while keeping a close watch on water levels and the condition of the tracks at vulnerable points.

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Officials have also been told to remain ready for immediate intervention if rainfall intensifies. The focus is on identifying potential problems early rather than waiting for damage to disrupt train operations.

Vaishnaw has stressed that passenger safety and the continuity of railway services remain the priority. Additional resources have consequently been kept ready for deployment in sections affected by the ongoing rain.

Indian Railways has previously stated that drainage arrangements, inspections of tracks and bridges, and precautions at locations susceptible to waterlogging form part of its monsoon preparedness.