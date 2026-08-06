Rainfall to intensify across Odisha from today, IMD issues yellow warning for 16 districts

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Bhubaneswar: Rainfall to intensify across Odisha starting today which is to continue till August 12 as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alert for several districts.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains along with lightning and thunderstorms in many parts of the state for the next 7 days.

The IMD has issued a warning for Heavy to very heavy rainfall with thundershower and lightning for Mayurbhanj.

Meanwhile, a Yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for 16 districts, including Kendujhar, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Baleswar, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Nayagada, Jajpur, Kataka, Kalahandi, Kendrapada.

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“People are advised to take precaution while travelling and conducting outdoor activities in view of these adverse weather conditions,” IMD advised.

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